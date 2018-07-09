  • Fire forces Wendy's to close for at least two weeks

    Updated:

    CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Wendy's restaurant in Chippewa Township is closed after a kitchen fire forced people out of the building.

    According to the manager, workers smelled something unusual around 2:30 p.m. Sunday and thought it was gas.

    Soon after, the fryers erupted in flames.

    DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP

    The fire chief told Channel 11 the fire spread to the ceiling.

    Eight workers and several customers were inside at the time. No one was hurt.

    The restaurant will be closed for about two weeks while the damage is fixed.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories