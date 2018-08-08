  • Fire marshal investigating fire at apartment building

    Updated:

    MUNHALL, Pa. - Firefighters were called Wednesday morning to a fire at an apartment building in Munhall.

    The fire was reported at the building on Main Street.

    Residents evacuated the building, but they have since been allowed back inside.

    A fire marshal was called to investigate.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories