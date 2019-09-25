  • Fire that destroyed 1 home, damaged another considered suspicious

    CORAOPOLIS, Pa. - A suspicious fire in Coraopolis destroyed one home before spreading to and damaging a neighboring home, officials said.

    Firefighters were called about 4 a.m. to put out the fire along Route 51, which was closed between Broadway Street and Montour Street Extension.

    No one had lived in either of the homes for some time, but people had just started the process of remodeling the one to which flames spread, according to the Coraopolis fire chief.

    Investigators said the fire is considered suspicious, but the cause has not been determined.

