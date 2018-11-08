Fired Westmoreland chief deputy's friend accused of threatening deputies

GREENSBURG, Pa. - Three days after the former top deputy at the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department was found guilty of harassment, her significant other allegedly threatened deputies, including one who testified at Patricia Fritz’s hearing.
The Oct. 5 confrontation allegedly became so hostile it caused a nearby daycare to go into lockdown.
WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers Antonio Brown cited for going 100+ mph on McKnight Road
- Suspect identified in California shooting that killed 12, including sheriff's deputy
- Parkway West partially closed in Robinson following crash
- VIDEO: Poisonous, endangered frogs found at airport
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}