    ROBINSON, Pa. - The Parkway West in Robinson is partially closed due to a multi-vehicle crash around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

    According to Allegheny County Public Safety, two vehicles in the westbound lanes collided near mile marker 61.

    First responders at the scene are assisting with traffic control.

    The area was reopened around 4 p.m.

