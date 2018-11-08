ROBINSON, Pa. - The Parkway West in Robinson is partially closed due to a multi-vehicle crash around 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
According to Allegheny County Public Safety, two vehicles in the westbound lanes collided near mile marker 61.
First responders at the scene are assisting with traffic control.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews Continue to Clear an Earlier Accident Involving an Overturned Truck on the Parkway West Outbound, in the area of Settlers Ridge. Traffic is getting by in the left-hand lane. Delays begin back around Interstate 79. #PittsburghTraffic #WPXI pic.twitter.com/0LytsHMRUn— WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) November 8, 2018
The area was reopened around 4 p.m.
UPDATE: Incident cleared on I-376 westbound at Mile Post: 61.0. There is a residual delays.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) November 8, 2018
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with WPXI.com for the latest developments as they become available.
TRENDING NOW:
- Steelers Antonio Brown cited for going 100+ mph on McKnight Road
- Suspect identified in California shooting that killed 12, including sheriff's deputy
- Michael Bublé is bringing his 'love' tour to Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Woman hospitalized after cellphone catches fire, spreads to mattress/a>
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}