  • Firefighters mourn loss of one of their own

    NORTH BELLE VERNON, Pa. - Local fire departments in Westmoreland County are mourning one of their own.

    North Belle Vernon volunteer fireman Neil Cope, 46, died hours after returning from a call. 

    Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all commonwealth flags on state facilities, public buildings and grounds in Westmoreland County to fly at half-staff to honor Cope who died on Tuesday.

    Wolf ordered this to last until sunset on Friday.

