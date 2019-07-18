NORTH BELLE VERNON, Pa. - Local fire departments in Westmoreland County are mourning one of their own.
North Belle Vernon volunteer fireman Neil Cope, 46, died hours after returning from a call.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Melanie Marsalko is talking with the fire chief about the impact Cope had on his fellow firefighters.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all commonwealth flags on state facilities, public buildings and grounds in Westmoreland County to fly at half-staff to honor Cope who died on Tuesday.
Wolf ordered this to last until sunset on Friday.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man killed when car explodes
- Berkeley California bans gendered language like 'manhole,' 'manpower' from municipal codes
- EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH: Get ready for the hottest weather of the year
- VIDEO: Brothers, ages 1 and 3, drown in Fayette County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}