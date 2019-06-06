PENN HILLS, Pa. - A firefighter rescued a dog that was trapped under a collapsed porch in Penn Hills.
Crews were called Tuesday night to the partial collapse, which was caused by a fallen tree.
One of the responding firefighters made his way through the rubble to pull the dog to safety.
Neither the dog nor the firefighter suffered injuries.
