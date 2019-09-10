A football fan is now facing charges for what police say he did when the New England Patriots signed former Pittsburgh Steeler Antonio Brown.
Tobias Gray appeared in front of a judge while wearing a New York Giants jersey.
He threatened to shoot up Gillette Stadium during Sunday night's game, according to police, in a Facebook post that read: "I'm going to pull a white boys school shooting at Foxborough."
In court, Gray's lawyers said he wasn't serious and was just reacting as a fan.
