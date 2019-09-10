  • Firefighters on roof of Pittsburgh home after reported fire

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Firefighters are on the roof of a Pittsburgh home after reports of a fire.

    This is happening on Bennett Street in Homewood.

    The call came in before 4:45 a.m.

    We're working to find out what happened, for Channel 11 Morning News until 7 a.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories