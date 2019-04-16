STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Firefighters are battling flames at a house fire in Stowe Township.
The flames broke out at the home on Phillips Avenue just after 11:30 a.m., investigators said.
Channel 11 saw firefighters are on the roof of the house working to put the fire out.
Investigators haven't said if anyone was inisde the home when the fire started.
WPXI has a crew at the scene working to find out how the fire started for Channel 11 News at Noon.
