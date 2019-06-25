  • Etna fire chief says person who started massive warehouse fire tried to put it out

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Etna fire officials said they now know what caused a warehouse to go up in flames, destroying millions of dollars' worth of cars stored there.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    Related Headlines

    The Etna fire chief said someone working on a motorcycle sparked the fire. That person tried to use a fire extinguisher to put it out, but it spread too fast.

    On Channel 11 News at 5, Renee Wallace talks with officials about how large the response was to that huge fire.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories