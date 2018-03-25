Firefighters killed when fire truck flips responding to crash

PRATT, W. Va. - Two firefighters were killed when their fire truck flipped on the way to a crash in West Virginia, officials said.
It happened Saturday night near Charleston.
The Pratt Volunteer Fire Department was responding to a crash on the Turnpike.
Three other firefighters were hurt.
Three people died in the crash the firefighters were responding to.
The names of the victims haven't been released.
