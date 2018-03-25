  • Firefighters killed when fire truck flips responding to crash

    Updated:

    PRATT, W. Va. - Two firefighters were killed when their fire truck flipped on the way to a crash in West Virginia, officials said.

    It happened Saturday night near Charleston.

    Related Headlines

    The Pratt Volunteer Fire Department was responding to a crash on the Turnpike.

    DOWNLOAD THE CHANNEL 11 NEWS APP

    Three other firefighters were hurt.

    Three people died in the crash the firefighters were responding to.

    The names of the victims haven't been released.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Firefighters killed when fire truck flips responding to crash

  • Headline Goes Here

    FBI seeks motive for fiery van crash at California air base

  • Headline Goes Here

    FBI seeks motive for fiery van crash at California air base

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: FBI says air base crash has no known terror link

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman killed in chain-reaction crash identified