    DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Flames broke out at a home in Derry Township Tuesday night, igniting fireworks that were inside, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.

    The fire was reported just after 9:30 p.m. on North Ruby Street, according to TribLIVE.

    Emergency dispatchers said one firefighter was taken to a hospital for heat exhaustion.

    Two adults and several children were displaced by the fire, TribLIVE reported.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

