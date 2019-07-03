DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Flames broke out at a home in Derry Township Tuesday night, igniting fireworks that were inside, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
The fire was reported just after 9:30 p.m. on North Ruby Street, according to TribLIVE.
We’re learning about another problem firefighters faced while battling the fire -- for Channel 11 Morning News.
Emergency dispatchers said one firefighter was taken to a hospital for heat exhaustion.
Two adults and several children were displaced by the fire, TribLIVE reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Westmoreland County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
TRENDING NOW:
- Family desperate for answers after woman's body found in suitcase
- Mother of toddler left at California fire station found, investigators believe
- Protest planned for Canonsburg's Fourth of July celebration
- VIDEO: Man sues Hardee's, says civil rights violated when he wasn't given enough hash browns
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}