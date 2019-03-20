WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - On this first day of spring we got our first look at Kennywood’s newest roller coaster, the Steel Curtain.
Construction of the coaster and Steelers Country is well underway and Kennywood Park officials will give an update on the progress Wednesday morning.
Construction has been continuous since last spring when congrete was first poured and despite the weather crews remain on track to get the ride completed for later this summer.
When finished, the Steel Curtain will set a state record for the tallest roller coaster, and national records for most and tallest inversions.
As constructoin continues on the Steel Curtain, work continues on Steelers Country and the End Zone Cafe. Steelers Country will be an experience where fans can emulate their favorite athletes by competing against other fans.
The End Zone Cafe and Tailgate Plaza promises to offer a unique dining experience. You'll be able to get tailgate food from hot dogs stuffed with cheese to pierogies.
The Steel Curtain and Steelers Country will open at Kennywood Park later this year.
