  • Kennywood's newest ride sets record before it even opens

    WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Kennywood's newest ride isn't even ready, but it is already setting a record.

    The new Steel Curtain roller coaster is still under construction.

    With the tower newly in place, the Steel Curtain has now become the state's tallest roller coaster.

    The ride is scheduled to open in July.

