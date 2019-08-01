  • First new high-rise condo project downtown in a decade opens this fall

    PITTSBURGH - The new luxury Lumiere Condos in downtown Pittsburgh are almost complete.

    The complex sits at the site of the former Saks Fifth Avenue.

    Our news partners at TribLIVE.com report the 86-unit building is the first new high-rise condo project downtown in a decade.

    More than 50 units have already been sold and it's set to open this fall.

