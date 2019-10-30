ROSCOE, Pa. - A hazmat team was brought in after first responders were exposed to something after they were called for a death investigation early Wednesday morning in Washington County, Pennsylvania State Police said.
The incident was reported about 2:30 a.m. at a home on Garfield Avenue in Roscoe. Police said the death is not suspicious.
Officials said three firefighters and EMS personnel were taken to a hospital for treatment. All three people were listed in stable condition.
It’s unclear what paramedics were exposed to.
Officials said there is no threat to the community.
