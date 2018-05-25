PITTSBURGH - Five Canadian lynx kittens have been born at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.
It's the first litter of the animal ever born there.
At 2 weeks old, the kittens' eyes are just beginning to open, according to zoo officials.
The mother and kittens are not on display at this time.
According to zoo officials, the mother, Chayne, is very protective of the kittens.
Canadian lynx, also known as North American lynx, are severely threatened in the U.S.
WHAT ELSE IS NEW AT THE ZOO:
- Pittsburgh Zoo announces new zip line attraction
- Pittsburgh Zoo introduces baby siamang
- Pittsburgh zoo’s tiger cubs enjoying life in tiger yard
- RAW VIDEO: Pittsburgh Zoo prepares to release rescued sea turtle
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}