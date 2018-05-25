  • Five Canadian lynx kittens born at Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium

    PITTSBURGH - Five Canadian lynx kittens have been born at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium.

    It's the first litter of the animal ever born there.

    At 2 weeks old, the kittens' eyes are just beginning to open, according to zoo officials.

    The mother and kittens are not on display at this time.

    According to zoo officials, the mother, Chayne, is very protective of the kittens.

    Canadian lynx, also known as North American lynx, are severely threatened in the U.S.

