0 Pittsburgh Zoo introduces baby siamang

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Zoo has introduced its baby siamang, Cahya.

Cahya was born last summer but has been spending time behind the scenes, according to the Pittsburgh Zoo.

When Cahya was born, zookeepers kept an eye over the family to make sure the mom, Leela, and Cahya were bonding and that she was nursing.

At first Leela was fine with Cahya, but then she continued to move away from her baby, became more agitated and stopped making any attempt at feeding her.

The father, Merlin, was beginning to show signs of aggression toward Cahya as well.

Zookeepers made the decision to remove the baby because they were worried about her welfare and safety. A separate baby room was created inside her parent's larger room.

Two attempts were made to reintroduce the baby and the parents, but both failed. Zoo officials decided that Cahya will spend half of her time inside the habitat and half of her time outside. The parents can still see and touch Cahya, but they will not share the same space, according to the zoo.

Zookeepers continue to make sure Cahya keeps growing and developing.

Visitors can visit Cahya in the day room at Islands daily from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. She will be outside in the yard from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. weather permitting.

