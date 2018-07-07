Flash flooding victims get help from their community

MILLVALE, Pa. - Residents in Millvale are getting much needed help after flash flooding damaged their homes earlier this week.
One after the other, flood victims came to the Millvale Community Center for help.
Related Headlines
What was handed out to people in need after the severe flooding, on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Soccer team trapped Thai cave send handwritten letters to family, coach apologizes to parents
- Police investigating after man, dog found dead inside home
- Mother of local woman stands by her after arrest in Fla. woman's disappearance
- VIDEO: Newlyweds dodge falling tree
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}