    PITTSBURGH - Fleetwood Mac is coming to Pittsburgh this fall.  

    The Grammy award-winning band announced Pittsburgh will be a stop on their North American tour Wednesday. 

    The tour will feature Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie along with newcomers Mike Campbell and Neil Finn.

    The band will be playing at PPG Paints Arena on Nov. 1.

    Tickets go on sale to the public starting May 4. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets beginning Monday, April 30. 

     

     

