A New Castle police officer is on administrative leave pending an internal investigation after a video that shows officers trying to detain a man was shared on Facebook thousands of times.
The video doesn’t show the entire incident, but it does show an officer slamming a man's head on a floor inside a house, several times.
The woman who took the video said she shared it on Facebook so people could see what happened.
Police said they were called to the residence Monday for a domestic disturbance involving an intoxicated man who had assaulted another man.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police issue warning after bobcat spotted in Allegheny County community
- 13 truckers help police save suicidal man
- Mother takes to social media to warn others of dry drowning
- RAW VIDEO: Amazon can deliver to your car
The intoxicated man ran toward a knife on the kitchen counter and a struggle ensued between him and one of the officers, police said.
A second officer arrived at the scene and tried to subdue the man three times with a Taser without success, police said. The second officer then "subdued the intoxicated man through force."
The police chief said the suspect was taken to a hospital and released, and is now facing several charges.
One of the man's stepsons told Channel 11 they plan on getting a lawyer tomorrow.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}