    A New Castle police officer is on administrative leave pending an internal investigation after a video that shows officers trying to detain a man was shared on Facebook thousands of times.

    The video doesn’t show the entire incident, but it does show an officer slamming a man's head on a floor inside a house, several times.

    The woman who took the video said she shared it on Facebook so people could see what happened.

    Police said they were called to the residence Monday for a domestic disturbance involving an intoxicated man who had assaulted another man.

    The intoxicated man ran toward a knife on the kitchen counter and a struggle ensued between him and one of the officers, police said.

    A second officer arrived at the scene and tried to subdue the man three times with a Taser without success, police said. The second officer then "subdued the intoxicated man through force."

    The police chief said the suspect was taken to a hospital and released, and is now facing several charges.

    One of the man's stepsons told Channel 11 they plan on getting a lawyer tomorrow.

     
     

