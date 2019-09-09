NEW CASTLE, Pa. - Nearly a dozen rounds were fired into a New Castle home, narrowly missing a three-month-old baby sleeping.
But police said this house was not the intended target; the shooters fired at the wrong one.
On Channel 11 News at 6, Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking with the baby's mother and father about what happened as they show her the damage left behind.
