Flooding closes some Idlewild attractions

Heavy rains Wednesday night swamped popular amusement park Idlewild and SoakZone, shutting down some areas on Thursday.
Melanie Marsalko is at the park to get a look at the damage and talk to visitors about the impact for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
Due to heavy rain in our region within the last 24 hours, some areas of Idlewild have been impacted by flooding. The park will be in limited operations while crews continue cleanup work. A list of scheduled attractions for the day can be found here: https://t.co/wMdostIgkg— Idlewild & SoakZone (@idlewildpark) June 21, 2018
“The park will be in limited operations while crews continue cleanup work,” the park tweeted.
Racoon Lagoon Kiddieland and Story Book Forest are among the attractions closed, according to the park’s website.
