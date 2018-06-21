  • Flooding closes some Idlewild attractions

    Updated:

    Heavy rains Wednesday night swamped popular amusement park Idlewild and SoakZone, shutting down some areas on Thursday.

    “The park will be in limited operations while crews continue cleanup work,” the park tweeted.

    Racoon Lagoon Kiddieland and Story Book Forest are among the attractions closed, according to the park’s website.

