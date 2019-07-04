  • Report: Person possibly killed by alligator in Florida

    Updated:

    ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police are investigating the death of a person in St. Petersburg that may have involved an alligator.

    WFLA is reporting that a body was found in Lake Maggiore Thursday morning.

    Investigators told WFLA  there appear to "be signs of alligator involvement" but it is too soon to determine a cause of death.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories