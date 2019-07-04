ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police are investigating the death of a person in St. Petersburg that may have involved an alligator.
WFLA is reporting that a body was found in Lake Maggiore Thursday morning.
Investigators told WFLA there appear to "be signs of alligator involvement" but it is too soon to determine a cause of death.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police identify woman in video licking Blue Bell ice cream in Walmart, returning it to freezer
- Man charged after wife's remains discovered buried under her home
- Storms could disrupt BBQ and fireworks plans on July 4
- VIDEO: Man accused of exposing himself at pool claims ‘wardrobe malfunction'
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}