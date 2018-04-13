  • Having trouble with your Verizon phone? Here's why:

    PITTSBURGH - Are you having trouble with your Verizon cell phone? You aren't alone.

    Channel 11 received a number of messages from people Friday who reported issues with their cell phone service. 

    We reached out to Verizon to find out what was behind the dropped calls.

    A company spokesperson said a network update was pushed out Thursday evening and that caused some phones previously registered to the cell phone network to become de-registered.

    There are no outages, the spokesperson said.

    If you're having trouble, Verizon said you need to turn off and restart your phone and that should re-register it within the network.

     
     

