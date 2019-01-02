PITTSBURGH - As college students get ready for the new semester, Channel 11 is staying on top of the sudden closure of Brightwood Career Institute in downtown Pittsburgh.
Some former students told Channel 11 they haven't received refunds for prepaid coursework. They also said they haven't received their transcripts, which makes enrolling in another school very difficult.
Several students have started filling out the paperwork necessary for loan forgiveness by the government. Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office set up that process and is still receiving calls and formal complaints about the school from former students.
