2 charged with selling drugs after $223K worth of cocaine, meth found

DORMONT, Pa. - Two people are facing charges after authorities allegedly found more than $200,000 worth of drugs in a Dormont apartment.
Ivan Organista-Gomez, 41, and Fabiola Romero-Dorante, 33, are charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver and related crimes after Thursday’s bust, state Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Wednesday.
Agents from Shapiro’s office were monitoring the apartment on Texas Avenue when they watched Organista-Gomez leave. He allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign, and when agents pulled him over, four ounces of cocaine was found in his car, Shapiro said.
Investigators then went to the apartment where they allegedly found a half-pound of methamphetamine, a kilogram-and-a-half of cocaine, a digital scale, more than $13,000 in cash and other items related to drug dealing, Shapiro said.
The drugs have a street value of $223,000, Shapiro said.
“Drug networks like this push poison into our communities, increasing the effects of the heroin and opioid epidemic, and we will continue to prosecute them to make our neighborhoods safer," he said in a statement.
After the arrests, Romero-Dorante allegedly told police she and Organista-Gomez travel to California to buy cocaine and methamphetamine.
