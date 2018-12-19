PITTSBURGH - The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh said it has received an allegation of sexual abuse that took place in an area high school.
Brother David Trichtinger is accused of sexually abusing a student at Seton-La Salle High School in Mt. Lebanon, where he worked as a counselor, in the 1980s, the diocese said.
Trichtinger left the diocese in 1995, the diocese said.
Bishop David Zubik is sending letters to Seton-La Salle alumni, as well as alumni from Central Catholic High School in Oakland, where Trichtinger served as an assistant principal from 1991-95, the diocese said.
The bishop urges anyone who has been harmed by someone representing the church to contact the Diocesan Assistance Coordinator at 888-808-1235 or the Pennsylvania state abuse hotline at 800-932-0313.
