  Former Catholic school counselor accused of sexual abuse, says diocese

    PITTSBURGH - The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh said it has received an allegation of sexual abuse that took place in an area high school.

    Brother David Trichtinger is accused of sexually abusing a student at Seton-La Salle High School in Mt. Lebanon, where he worked as a counselor, in the 1980s, the diocese said.

    Trichtinger left the diocese in 1995, the diocese said.

    Bishop David Zubik is sending letters to Seton-La Salle alumni, as well as alumni from Central Catholic High School in Oakland, where Trichtinger served as an assistant principal from 1991-95, the diocese said.

    The bishop urges anyone who has been harmed by someone representing the church to contact the Diocesan Assistance Coordinator at 888-808-1235 or the Pennsylvania state abuse hotline at 800-932-0313.

     

