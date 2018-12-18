New lawsuit against Greensburg diocese involves priest previously accused of child sex abuse

GREENSBURG, Pa. - A new lawsuit has been filed against the Greensburg Catholic Diocese.
It's the second time the same priest has been accused of sexually abusing a child.
Identified in court documents only as John Doe Two, the man is joining a lawsuit against the diocese, saying it was aware of sexual misconduct involving the priest and did not protect young victims.
A separate lawsuit was filed against Tamilowski by another victim in October.
Tamilowski is named in the grand jury report as having several suspected victims.
He served in eight different communities for more than 40 years. The grand jury report and the new lawsuit claim the diocese knew about other incidents involving Tamilowski but allowed him to continue serving.
Tamilowski died in 1994.
