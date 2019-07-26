Former downtown Pittsburgh bar set for demolition

PITTSBURGH - For decades, a building on Market Street in downtown Pittsburgh was home to Froggy's, one of the city's hottest nightspots.
But the historic brick building has been vacant since 2003. And now Troiani Properties is moving forward with plans to demolish it, as well as the adjacent buildings around it.
"The goal is activity, and the goal is life, and development, and functional economy, and these buildings are not doing any of that," Michael Troiani said.
The owners want to build a mid-level high-rise for office use and connect Market Square with the Riverfront Trail.
Arthur Ziegler, with the Pittsburgh History and Landmarks Foundation, has been trying to convince the owners to reuse the structures.
But Troiani said repurposing the buildings is just not practical.
Troiani Properties will brief the City Planning Commission on Tuesday, and would like to begin demolition before the end of the year.
