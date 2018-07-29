Former drugstore transformed into business incubator for women

The former Hollander’s drugstore in Braddock is now improving the health of the local business community.
The Braddock Avenue building has been transformed into The Hollander Project, a space for women with fledgling businesses to grow their dreams.
Among the first tenants are a baker, a fashion designer and a peer mentor.
SEE THE FULL STORY BELOW:
