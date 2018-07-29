  • Former drugstore transformed into business incubator for women

    Updated:

    The former Hollander’s drugstore in Braddock is now improving the health of the local business community.

    The Braddock Avenue building has been transformed into The Hollander Project, a space for women with fledgling businesses to grow their dreams.

    Among the first tenants are a baker, a fashion designer and a peer mentor.

    SEE THE FULL STORY BELOW:

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories