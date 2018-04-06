Former Greensburg principal on list of those accused of abuse in Erie diocese

A former principal at Greensburg Central Catholic is one of dozens of people accused by the Erie diocese of hurting children.
Denise Myers, 51, who worked as a teacher at Elk County Catholic High School before moving to Greensburg in 2011, is among a large number of people who were “credibly accused of actions that … disqualify that person from working with children,” the Erie diocese said Friday.
Melanie Marsalko is examining what the Greensburg diocese knew about Myers when she was hired, and details about her firing two years later, for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
