SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The former maintenance director for the Butler Area School District is facing criminal charges over the lead levels at Summit Elementary School.
RELATED STORY: Investigation finds potential misconduct amid water concerns at Butler elementary school
Related Headlines
According to the criminal complaint, Glenn Terwilliger, 54, of Chicora, told supervisors the water at the school was safe, even after Department of Environmental Protection test results revealed elevated levels of copper and lead.
RELATED STORY: 11 Investigates: How high lead levels in water at Butler elementary school came to light
WPXI news reporter Amy Marcinkiewicz is going through the paperwork and gathering reaction from the district and parents. Watch for developments on Channel 11 News beginning at 5 p.m
Police said Terwilliger got an email in September of 2016 detailing five actions the district needed to take, and said when they followed up with him four months later, one of the actions still hadn't been taken.
TRENDING NOW:
- Volcano in Hawaii erupts; evacuations ordered
- Teen saves up money to buy classmate new shoes, clothes
- 5 local doctors charged with illegally giving out controlled substances
- VIDEO: Massive water main break floods several homes, buckles street
School district officials said they were not aware of the email Terwilliger received.
Terwiliger is facing several charges, including endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment of another person and disorderly conduct.
He faces a preliminary hearing on May 29.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}