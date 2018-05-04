NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. - A former Norwin High School teacher was sentenced Thursday for selling drugs, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
Lisa Rodnicki was arrested in 2015 after she tried to sell heroin to an undercover agent.
Rodnicki pleaded guilty earlier this year to drug charges.
On Thursday, a judge sentenced Rodnicki to five years of probation and 18 months of house arrest, TribLIVE reported.
Rodnicki told the judge she has turned her life around, which Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani acknowledged and congratulated her on, according to TribLIVE.
“I don't know how you did it. I need to learn more about how since so many people are struggling with addiction,” Feliciani said.
