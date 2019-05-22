  • Former pastor convicted of abusing young girl facing civil penalty

    PITTSBURGH - A former pastor convicted of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl is also facing a major civil penalty.

    After a non-jury trial, Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas Judge Donald Walko ordered Stephan Ramsier to pay the victim $2.5 million in damages.

    Ramsier is still serving a prison sentence for the abuse, which took place between 2008 and 2011 when the victim was 9-years-old.

