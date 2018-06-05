Former Plum superintendent now leading another Western Pa. school district

The former superintendent of the Plum Area School District, Timothy Glasspool, now has a new job leading another school district in Western Pennsylvania.
He resigned from his position at Plum last fall after a teacher-student sex scandal made headlines in 2015. The scandal rocked the district.
Three former teachers pled guilty to having sex with students after that.
Details on the new job for the man-in charge during the Plum school district's sex scandal -- on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
