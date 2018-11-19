Former police officer accused of stealing from charity donations found guilty

Channel 11 just spoke with the prosecutor who won his case against TJ Burke, the former police officer who was facing a felony theft charge.
A Venango County jury found Burke guilty of felony theft in the third degree. Prosecutors said he never gave the Oil City Police Department the $13,000 he was supposed to give them after holding a fundraising event for them.
This was the first criminal charge against Burke who had been accused by many vendors and organizations across the country of organizing fundraisers but never giving the money to the recipients.
The prosecutor told Channel 11 that our investigative reports helped them build a case. The prosecutor also said he will make a recommendation to the judge at sentencing and that could include jail time for Burke. Channel 11's Courtney Brennan will have the details on Channel 11 News at 5:40 p.m.
