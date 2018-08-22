Former swim coach pleads guilty to assault, furnishing alcohol to a minor

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - A local swim coach has been forced into resignation after he was accused of giving a teenager beer and assaulting her.
Daniel Kostovny was an assistant coach of the girls’ swim team at West Mifflin High School when the allegations about a hotel room encounter were made.
In court Wednesday, Kostovny pleaded guilty to simple assault and furnishing alcohol to a minor after an incident with an 18-year-old West Mifflin student in March of 2017.
According to the criminal complaint, Kostovny invited the girl to his hotel room while staying in Danville, Pa. While there, he offered her several beers, which she consumed, the made physical contact, “which caused her pain and discomfort.”
When the accusations were first made Kostovny was put on leave, and now that he’s pleaded guilty he has left the West Mifflin School District according to a family member at his home.
Kostovny paid a fine and court costs of about $2,000. He’s also been permanently banned from the US Center for Safesport and is ineligible to coach any Olympic sport.
