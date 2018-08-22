A Pennsylvania man sought by federal authorities, accused of threatening President Donald Trump and other elected officials, is believed to be back in the Keystone State.
Shawn Christy, 27, is wanted on a federal warrant issued June 19 in relation to Facebook threats that he would shoot the president and the Northampton County district attorney. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Christy has threatened to use “full lethal force” on any law enforcement officer who tries to detain him, according to federal investigators.
A truck suspected to have been stolen by Christy from western Maryland was found Tuesday in Schuylkill County, FBI Philadelphia tweeted.
UPDATE—Fugitive Shawn Christy is believed to have returned to Pennsylvania, w/a truck recently stolen from Western MD located today in Schuylkill County. We ask the public to remain vigilant & report sightings of him to law enforcement ASAP. Case details: https://t.co/JKQaqs8e8H pic.twitter.com/4loGAiumz6— FBI Philadelphia (@FBIPhiladelphia) August 21, 2018
In early August, Christy was seen at the Sheetz in Wexford.
Christy is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has short dark blonde hair, a full beard, a tattoo of a cross on his right upper arm and speaks with a lisp. He claims to be a survivalist.
A $20,000 reward is being offered by federal authorities for information leading to the arrest of Christy.
Christy also has multiple state arrest warrants in Pennsylvania for burglary, probation violation and failure to appear for an aggravated assault case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-926-8332 or the FBI at 215-418-4000.
