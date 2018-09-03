0 Former Vice President Joe Biden marches in Pittsburgh's Labor Day parade

PITTSBURGH - One of the biggest Labor Day parades in the nation is right here in Pittsburgh and again it is drawing a big name, as former Vice President Joe Biden marched with thousands of labor supporters.

“It's about time we restore dignity into work, it's about time we start to talk to each other like we're civilized and deal with one another with respect. That's what this is about,” Biden said.

NOW: Former VP Joe Biden walking through crowd of union workers prior to Labor Day parade in Pittsburgh @WPXI pic.twitter.com/qzrlVYnkQz — WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) September 3, 2018

The former Vice President took a year off from the Pittsburgh parade, but Joe Biden was back this year, talking to supporters after attending mass at St. Benedict the Moor.

“A job is about a lot more than a paycheck. It's about your dignity, it's about your respect. It's about being able to look your kid in the eye and say honey it's going to be okay. That's what these guys fight for. That's why I'm fighting for them,” Biden said.

Around 60,000 people marched in the parade. Many of them part of 200 labor unions, band and community organizations.

Channel 11’s Jennifer Tomazic met the Crankshaw family, who is part of the IBEW Local 5.

“To show strength. It's always nice when you have a brotherhood to back each other up. It's always nice to get together and support one another,” Bill Cranshaw said.

Crankshaw is an apprentice. It's his first time marching and he couldn't be more proud to share this moment with his sons and teach them the importance of labor unions.

Labor union families gathering before marching in Pittsburgh Labor Day parade @WPXI pic.twitter.com/c0Zqv1seB9 — WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) September 3, 2018

“They're the reason we have a five-day work week and a 40-hour work week. We all have to stand together to keep those things, so we don't lose them,” Crankshaw said.

Spectators lined the streets from PPG Paints arena down to the US Steelworker building.

Severe Weather Team 11 called for a hot and humid day, and Channel 11 saw an ambulance positioned at the start of the parade in case anyone needed help.

