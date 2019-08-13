Kyle Giersdorf was livestreaming on Saturday when he was "swatted," a prank that aims to prompt police and SWAT teams to respond to fake emergencies.
Related Headlines
RELATED: >> Fortnite World Cup: 16-year-old Pennsylvanian Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf wins $3M in championship
Upper Pottsgrove Police Cpl. Albert Werner told USA Today a caller told police "he was Kyle and said he had shot his father multiple times." Police called the home before entering and the teen's father said everything was fine.
TRENDING NOW:
- A phone-free show: Concert at Stage AE will have restrictions for your cell
- Trump to promote turning natural gas into plastics in Pa.
- Tanker hauling 8,000 gallons of gasoline crashes over an embankment
- VIDEO: Mother, 10-year-old son found shot to death in Crawford County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Werner says the call came from outside the country.
The 16-year-old Giersdorf told his fellow gamers it was scary.
A phony 911 call led to the death of a Kansas man two years ago. The caller was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}