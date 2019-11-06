0 Franco Harris' son turning police bomb squad truck into mobile wine bar

PITTSBURGH - There were thousands of people who showed up to the Pittsburgh International Airport to bid on unique items that were being auctioned off last month.

And some of the items were very extravagant, including a rundown police bomb squad truck. The son of a Pittsburgh Steelers legend couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

Franco “Dok” Harris, the son of Steelers Hall-of-Famer Franco Harris, said he stumbled across an online listing of items to be sold at the Oct. 19 auction and couldn’t resist the bomb truck.

“The goal right now is to turn it into a portable wine bar for tailgates, for events – something fun where you put some seating, have some awesome wines and really make kind of a showpiece,” Harris said, according to a release from the airport.

Harris already registered the website Bomb.Bar, where he plans to post information about the truck. He said he envisions using the portable wine bar for fun with friends, rather than sales.

According to airport officials, Harris paid $8,500 for the truck.

“You go to a lot of tailgates, you see a lot of really cool vehicles, and they used to be like ambulances and things like that,” said Harris, who unsuccessfully ran for Pittsburgh mayor and city council in the past. “But there’s only one bomb truck.”

