  • Man working as security contractor lied about being a Marine, police say

    GREENSBURG, Pa. - State police are looking for a man who they say ran an out-of-state security firm and faked his credentials, and his military history.

    Kenneth Wilson is charged theft and tampering. The local victim only found out because he wasn’t paid for work and started digging into the suspect’s past.

