GREENSBURG, Pa. - State police are looking for a man who they say ran an out-of-state security firm and faked his credentials, and his military history.
Kenneth Wilson is charged theft and tampering. The local victim only found out because he wasn’t paid for work and started digging into the suspect’s past.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is talking to police about the bizarre case and the threat it poses to keeping people safe. Watch Channel 11 News at 6 for a full report.
TRENDING NOW:
- Trial starts for Michael Rosfeld, officer charged in shooting of Antwon Rose
- Woman sues Olive Garden, claims stuffed mushrooms burned her throat
- Reality star Mama June arrested in Alabama on drug charges
- VIDEO: Proposal would create gun registry across Pennsylvania
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}