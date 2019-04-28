  • Free Primanti Bros. for moms on Mother's Day

    Updated:

    What better to celebrate Mother's Day than a free Primantis sandwhich?

    Moms can eat for free at all Primanti Bros. locations on Sunday May 12.

    According to the restaurant, you must spend at least $3.99 to be eligible for a free meal.

