  • Freeport VFD, medics warn of scam phone calls

    FREEPORT, Pa. - Freeport Volunteer Fire Department officials and medics have a warning for residents who are receiving phony phone calls coming from their official number.

    Officials say it’s been happening for the past two weeks, and several residents have reported it to the department. 

    The number comes up as a volunteer fire department, and the person on the other end of the line asks for money. 

