Freeport VFD, medics warn of scam phone calls

FREEPORT, Pa. - Freeport Volunteer Fire Department officials and medics have a warning for residents who are receiving phony phone calls coming from their official number.
“Don’t give them any money.”Freeport volunteer fire department and medics with a warning to resident who are getting phony phone calls coming from their official number. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/Slj3mYfNZl— Amy Marcinkiewicz (@WPXIAmy) May 2, 2018
Officials say it’s been happening for the past two weeks, and several residents have reported it to the department.
The number comes up as a volunteer fire department, and the person on the other end of the line asks for money.
