French fries blamed for house fire

    WILKINSBURG, Pa. - French fries are being blamed for a fire in Wilkinsburg early Friday morning.

    Victor Tyree said he was sleeping when firefighters woke him up about 2 a.m. and told him to get out of the Hunter Street house.

    “My girl tried to make some McDonald’s French fries, and we burned up,” Tyree said. “I guess she reheated and forgot about it.”

    No one was hurt.

    “Hey, I woke up not dead. Thank you so much,” Tyree said.

