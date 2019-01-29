Friends remember generosity, kindness of man killed in parkway crash

PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 is learning more about the Good Samaritan who was killed in the Parkway East accident on Saturday.
Landen Jones moved to Pittsburgh about two years ago with his partner from New York City. They lived in the city's Manchester neighborhood and Jones was very active and well-loved in that community.
A former dancer and current fitness trainer, friends describe Jones as a generous soul who always helped others. His friends were not surprised that he stopped last Saturday to help a stranded motorist.
Courtney Brennan spoke with Jones’ best friend about the shocking loss and the effect it’s having on the community, for 11 News at 6.
