Friends remember mother killed in Hazelwood crash as devoted leader

PITTSBURGH - Channel 11 is talking with friends and family members of a young woman killed in a car crash Tuesday in Greenfield.
Tricia Rattigan was only 36 years old and a mother of two. She was a coach for the Pittsburgh Passion football team and well-loved by everyone in that organization.
The team says Rattigan would always bring her son to practice and games and that she was a wonderful mother and a great leader.
Courtney Brennan is talking to Rattigan’s friends and 5 p.m.loved ones still reeling from her sudden passing for Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
