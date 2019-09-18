WASHINGTON - About 500 pounds of frozen chicken is being recalled due to the packages being misbranded and having undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service.
FSIS said the Perdue company's product contained wheat, which was not declared on the label.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts for consumer news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
The frozen chicken products were labeled as gluten-free chicken breast tenders, but in fact contain chicken nuggets.
The affected product:
- 22-oz resealable plastic bags containing "Simply Smart Organics CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE" with "Best By: 08 29 20," UPC Bar Code: 0-72745-80489-2, and time stamps of 00:30 to 1:00
FSIS said the products were shipped to stores in Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Ohio.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez arrested, charged with solicitation of teen
- Steelers sign former first-round QB to practice squad, place Sean Davis on injured reserve
- Georgia homeowner shoots, kills 3 masked teens, deputies say
- VIDEO: Cokie Roberts dies after breast cancer battle
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}